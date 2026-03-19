Meet the jurors for the 2026 Innovation by Design Awards

We’re excited to announce the judges of the 2026 Innovation by Design Awards. Innovation by Design honors the best projects and ideas across the design spectrum, as represented by our fantastic group of jurors, who come from some of the world’s most exciting design-led companies. You can read more about their expertise and backgrounds below.

And remember to apply for the Innovation by Design Awards by April 11.

Erik Carter, Designer

Erik Carter is a designer, illustrator, art director, and writer whose work bridges commercial design and critical discourse. He has designed for Verso Books, The New York Times, MIT Technology Review, The New Yorker, and New Directions Publishing, and his essays explore the ethics, the contradictions, and the future of visual communication.



Carter’s first book of essays, Design Harder, was published in 2025 by Book Ideas and is currently in its second printing. He has taught at the School of Visual Arts and the Pratt Institute, both in New York City, as well as the California College of the Arts, and he currently teaches at San Diego City College.