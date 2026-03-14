The real reason Silicon Valley’s architecture is so boring

Never in human history has there been a greater concentration of wealth than in Silicon Valley. The three most valuable corporations in the world have their headquarters in the region, within a few miles of one another, in addition to many other unfathomably wealthy people and companies.

It would logically follow that such a place would have some of the world’s finest architecture, as we’ve seen in previous centers of economic power. Think: Beijing in the Ming Dynasty, Venice in the Renaissance, New York and Chicago in the early 20th century.

But no, Silicon Valley looks like just about any other American suburb (with a few notable exceptions). The future is invented in boxy office parks shielded from the street by hedges and parking lots. Tourists who come to see the global epicenter of innovation inevitably leave disappointed.

Cupertino, CA. [Photo: Wangkun Jia/Adobe Stock]

This disconnect periodically causes a stir on social media. Matthew Yglesias captured the mood of a recent round of X discourse, posting, “The tech industry would be so much cooler if it built iconic skyscraper headquarters instead of this lame office park bullshit.”