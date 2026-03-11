This new emoji is all of us in 2026

It’s a new year, and that means a new opportunity for Apple to debut an emoji that perfectly encapsulates the current state of online culture.

Last year, the company unveiled “Face With Bags Under Eyes,” a beleaguered little guy with the weight of the world on his shoulders who felt like the visual equivalent of the first year of another Trump administration. And in 2026, it appears that Apple has done it again. The company is currently beta-testing iOS 26.4, a software update that’s expected to debut sometime in late March. The update will include new features in Apple Music, video upgrades in Apple Podcasts, and a few new widgets. It will also come with Apple’s much-anticipated annual drop of new emoji—one of which has already solidified its spot as the defining emoji of 2026 before it’s even officially available. We’re all a little bulge-eyed right now Apple’s eight new emoji are a predictably mixed bag that range from a dust cloud and an orca to a landslide and an artistic interpretation of Bigfoot. But the true standout from this fresh crop of group chat fodder is undoubtedly “Distorted Face.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“Distorted Face” has a blushing, bug-eyed expression that looks like he’s been inflated like a helium balloon. Aesthetically, he feels like a relative of the variety of deep-fried emoji memes that Gen Z netizens have turned into popular reaction images. These images take a classic smiley emoji and edit it to convey a more niche emotion, like existential dread or incredulity (one popular example, which doesn’t have an official name, seems likely to be the design inspiration for “Distorted Face”). But, on a deeper level, “Distorted Face” is all of us in 2026. The unique blend of exasperation, shock, silliness, and resignation has endless applications: It’s all of us watching the most heinous AI slop videos dupe our relatives on the internet; seeing GLP-1 brands taking over our pharmacy shelves and grocery store aisles; and witnessing the president wear self-promotional branded merch during the dignified transfer of the remains of six U.S. service members. Already, the internet is predicting that “Distorted Face” is going to have a big year. “About to be most-used emoji in history,” reads one tweet with more than 50,000 likes. A commenter under the post added: “This is literally the ‘I have no words’ emoji.”

If “Face With Bags Under Eyes” captured the “resigned expression of someone who’s well past their limit but is still soldiering on,” as Fast Company put it last year, then “Distorted Face” is the embodiment of someone who cannot really be surprised anymore—yet still manages it somehow.