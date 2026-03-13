Traffic safety improvements frequently die by popular vote. It’s time to stop that

Every day in America, over 100 people are involved in a life-altering crash that severely injures them or kills them. And that 100-per-day doesn’t even include all the people whose lives are impacted indirectly by severe crashes.

Vision Zero is a road safety philosophy that originated in Sweden in the 1990s and has since been adopted by cities across the United States and Europe. Its premise is straightforward: traffic deaths and serious injuries are preventable and can therefore be eliminated. With the right street design, traffic enforcement, and public awareness, everyone can get around safely. The problem is that severe crashes are a catastrophe so routine that it barely registers in the news cycle. Americans have been conditioned to think traffic violence is inevitable. One outcome of that conditioning is that people will campaign against transportation projects that improve safety. That’s right—against safety.

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Here’s a social media comment someone made to me in response to redesigning a street to improve safety: “Members of the public communicate their risk tolerance through voting. It is the job of engineers to comply with that, not to second guess democratic choices.”

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I get comments like that all the time, and it’s not just anonymous bots. Putting transportation safety projects up for a Yes/No vote reminds me of this quote that’s often attributed to Ben Franklin: “Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch.” Democracy is a trap We don’t vote on airplane safety. Imagine being handed a survey when you board a plane: Should the airline prioritize your arrival time or the structural integrity of the landing gear? That would be absurd. We trust aviation engineers to design safe aircraft. Passengers vote with their wallets, but no one gets a veto over whether safety is a priority in the first place. Surface transportation doesn’t work this way. When a city proposes narrowing a street to reduce speeding, neighbors show up to meetings and call it an “attack on drivers.” When a protected bike lane is added to a corridor with a history of fatal crashes, it gets removed after community complaints. When a signal timing change is proposed to give pedestrians more crossing time, it gets killed because drivers worry about congestion. When illegal parking that blocks sightlines at intersections is enforced by police, the cries of over-reach flood city hall.

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