The ‘Shield of the Americas’ logo turns foreign policy into Trump’s personal brand

When Trump announced on March 5 that he was firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, he said she would be named special envoy for “the Shield of the Americas,” which sounds like it could be an eighty-sixed Marvel movie but is, in fact, the unofficial name of a new multilateral initiative targeting drug trafficking and cartels. On March 7, it was brought to life in the form of a summit held in Doral, Florida.

The summit included representatives from some Latin American and Caribbean countries, and was held at Trump’s golf resort just days after he ordered U.S. troops into Ecuador as part of a joint narco-terrorism operation. It was also held about two months after the capture of then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. At the summit, Trump called the group a “military coalition to eradicate the criminal cartels plaguing our region”; 17 nations signed on, paving the way for the U.S. to do elsewhere what it did in Ecuador.

In a presidential proclamation about the initiative, Trump said the U.S. will “train and mobilize partner nation militaries to achieve the most effective fighting force necessary to dismantle cartels and their ability to export violence and pursue influence through organized intimidation.”