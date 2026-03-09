Mr. President, please take off your hat

The remains of six U.S. service members killed in Kuwait following the U.S. strike on Iran were returned home Sunday during a dignified transfer at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Donald Trump wore a branded hat for the occasion.

Dignified transfers are solemn movements for military members who lost their lives overseas. They involve flag-draped caskets for the fallen and a trained carry team of seven people who execute precise movements to bring the casket off an aircraft at Dover, home of the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations and America’s sole port mortuary.

For the nation’s commander-in-chief, it’s usually a sartorial moment for showing respect. On Sunday at Dover, though, Trump dressed the same way he does for a campaign rally, wearing a blue suit, a red tie, and a hat you can buy for $55 on his website. The white baseball hat had “USA” embroidered in gold across the front and “45-47” on the side.



The reaction was swift and negative. “I know what Republicans would have said if Obama had done this,” former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye wrote on X. “Shameful.”

On Fox News, they didn’t even show the image, instead using footage of a previous dignified transfer where Trump was hatless. The network later apologized and claimed it was an accident.