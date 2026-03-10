How camouflage became ‘the original deception’

It takes a few moments to see the spotted jaguar slinking through the dense, sun-dappled jungle scene projected onto a wall inside the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. Soon after, the projection changes to a snowy forest where it takes even longer to notice one—no, two—human figures nestled among bushes and rocks, obscured by gravelly full-body suits and skin-concealing tactical gear.

The hidden figures, animal and human, are quintessential examples of the subject of Camouflage: Designed to Deceive, the museum’s clever and surprisingly wide-ranging new exhibition. From army fatigues to decoy tanks to double-agent disguises to the literal chameleons of the natural world, the exhibition explores the history and evolution of camouflage in its various forms and uses.

[Photo: Sean O’Rourke for the International Spy Museum]

“We felt that it was in many ways the original deception,” says Kathryn Keane, VP of exhibitions and collections at the International Spy Museum. She calls camouflage an example of extreme evolution, and notes that it was first studied in the 19th century by scientists who recognized the biomorphological advantages animals had developed through color matching, disruption, self-decoration, and mimicry.

“[It’s] this unique and fascinating phenomenon that allowed animals to evade detection and survive,” Keane says. “And humans adapted it for many of the same reasons.”