One of the powers of the latest Claude AI model is that it can use any multiple external Python tools to perform complex tasks. And, as software engineer and AI expert Ashe Magalhaes has discovered, it turns out that the model can use these powers to build a Truetype font that you can install in your computer from any scanned page showing a full set of characters.
It’s a great, easy way to turn your handwriting into a font, but you can use it to create any typeface you can imagine as long as long as you have the adequate drawing skills. I tried it myself and it was pretty simple!
Before AI, you needed specialized tools like Calligraphr, HandFonted, or FontForge if you really want fine control. Now, if you have a free Claude account, you just need to ask nicely. Here’s how.
I first asked Claude to tell me if it could really transform my handwriting from a scanned paper into a typeface (sorry, Ashe, but you must never believe everything you see online). The AI, always its unbearably sycophantic self, told me, “What a fun project to do! Yes, I can help you” and then gave me the summary of how it was going to work.
It first offered me a template to print, so I could write down all the characters needed to make the font in a neatly ordered way—and gave me advice on how to scan the image (no shadows, no forced angles, no uneven lighting) for optimal results. You need your writing to be clear so its contour can be easily identified and traced by the AI, to transform it into the vector lines that form each character.
Since I haven’t owned a printer since the late 15th century, I told Claude that I have a paper with the alphabet all ready to go. So I uploaded a sample of purposely jagged writing that could have passed for the calligraphy of the sociopath from the movie Seven. “What a beautiful handwriting style! I can see you have a lovely italic/script feel,” it replied, before starting to process it.
Claude told me it didn’t have the font creation skill, but claimed it could do it with Python font libraries: “Let me set up the environment and process your image.”