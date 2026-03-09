Claude can turn your handwriting into a font. Here’s how

One of the powers of the latest Claude AI model is that it can use any multiple external Python tools to perform complex tasks. And, as software engineer and AI expert Ashe Magalhaes has discovered , it turns out that the model can use these powers to build a Truetype font that you can install in your computer from any scanned page showing a full set of characters.

It’s a great, easy way to turn your handwriting into a font, but you can use it to create any typeface you can imagine as long as long as you have the adequate drawing skills. I tried it myself and it was pretty simple!

Before AI, you needed specialized tools like Calligraphr, HandFonted, or FontForge if you really want fine control. Now, if you have a free Claude account, you just need to ask nicely. Here’s how.

I first asked Claude to tell me if it could really transform my handwriting from a scanned paper into a typeface (sorry, Ashe, but you must never believe everything you see online). The AI, always its unbearably sycophantic self, told me, “What a fun project to do! Yes, I can help you” and then gave me the summary of how it was going to work.