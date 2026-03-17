Inside Alex Cooper’s next move: Building a creative agency that lends the Call Her Daddy voice to the biggest brands

Alex Cooper was driving a hot pink Jeep through the desert with former Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, of White Lotus fame. Suddenly, their cell service dropped to zero, just as Bryant was trying to send an important contract and Impacciatore was in a heated text exchange with her boyfriend, Jared. But Cooper had their backs.

Thanks to the satellite service on Cooper’s phone, Bryant was able to send her document and close the deal. Impacciatore, meanwhile, got through the text-dot purgatory (“DOT DOT DOT WHAT?”) to find out that Jared wanted to move in together. “Time to move on,” Impacciatore declared, upon receiving the news. “It’s a little too much,” Cooper agreed. @fathercooper #sponsored big al doesn’t crash out when the signal drops and neither should you 😉 the new @googlepixel 10 is now available at @tmobile. and with T-Satellite you can navigate, message, share your location, and more #googlepixel #pixel10 ♬ original sound – Alexandra Cooper The clever and stylish ad, which debuted in October 2025, was for the Google Pixel 10 phone and Google’s partner on the release, T-Satellite from T-Mobile. And it was written, codirected, edited, and starred in by Cooper, host of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy and founder and CEO of the millennial- and Gen Z–focused media company Unwell.

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Unwell, which has roughly 100 employees, already comprises 11 different podcasts, a film and TV production arm (a reality show called the

Unwell Winter Games will launch on YouTube on April 6), live events (multiday 2025 extravaganzas in Vegas and Miami), clothing (a limited apparel line hit Target in January), and a beverage brand. But in October 2025, Cooper, 31, extended her reach even further by launching the Unwell Creative Agency to help brands connect with her massive, mostly female audience. Shortly thereafter, the agency struck a multiyear partnership with Google. Adding a creative agency on top of a sprawling media company may appear like just another celebrity boondoggle, one in which an A-lister leverages their name recognition to score corporate clients. But unlike others who’ve been successful in this space, such as Ryan Reynolds, Idris Elba, and Kristen Bell, Cooper isn’t capitalizing on fame achieved from film and TV roles to build an agency business. She’s drawing on an audience and brand she has built from scratch, around her actual self. And that audience is devoted. Over the past seven years, Cooper has grown Call Her Daddy’s weekly listenership to about 10 million people—expanding the show’s content from its early focus on sex and dating advice to female empowerment, mental health, and relationships. Her ability to land A-list guests such as Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber, and Kamala Harris—and get them to open up about their personal and professional challenges—helped her ink a three-year, $125 million deal with SiriusXM in late 2024.

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