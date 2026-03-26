I met my AI twin—and now I’m in an existential crisis

Before I ever met Sam Kececi, I had already interviewed him on his career, his use of AI , and his thoughts on data privacy. In this case, “him” might be a loose word, depending on your definition—I had spoken not with Kececi himself, but with an AI chatbot that he designed to recall his memories, mimic his personality, and share his opinions.

Kececi is an ex-Amazon software engineer who, since August 2025, has been building an AI company called Sentience. The real Kececi, who I spoke to after interviewing his personal AI, describes Sentience as “the digital version of you, but with perfect memory.”

It’s a chatbot that uses your emails, Slack messages, Apple Notes, social media, and anywhere else that you might show up online to create a chatbot and assistant that understands the context of your life and mimics your tone, opinions, and writing quirks. As Kececi’s digital doppelganger explained it to me: “The long-term vision is a digital twin that can recall anything you’ve experienced, communicate in your voice, and eventually operate on your behalf.”

Sentience debuts to the public on March 26 after raising $6.5 million in an initial seed round led by Bain Capital Ventures. It’s launching for free, but plans to add paid tiers in the coming weeks. Currently, it’s available as a desktop app, mobile app, and an embedded feature in Slack. In the future, though, Kececi says he wants Sentience to be able to “interact in all of the different applications you use,” from iMessage to WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams.