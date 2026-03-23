What’s next for Stanley after the rise and fall of the water bottle craze?

For Stanley, a subsidiary of the parent company PMI WW Brands, the great water bottle wars were a business turning point. The 113-year-old brand, which invented the first all-steel vacuum-sealed water bottle, was originally an under-the-radar name beloved mainly by outdoorsmen. After its Quencher water bottle caught the attention of a popular shopping blog called The Buy Guide, though, Stanley launched into the cultural zeitgeist, appearing everywhere from the Barbie movie to the TV show Yellowstone and SNL. Stanley’s revenues skyrocketed from $73 million in 2019 to an estimated $750 million in 2023.

Since then, the rising star of reusable water bottles has dimmed somewhat. In an interview with Modern Retail last April, Matt Tucker, a sports equipment analyst at the Chicago-based market research firm Circana, said that sporting goods retailers saw year-over-year declines of bottles and insulated containers each month from September 2024 to February 2025. On a full-year basis in these retailers, he added, the overall category declined from 38% growth in 2023 to 14% growth in 2024.

[Photo: Matt Fowler KC/Adobe Stock]

As the water bottle craze dies down, Stanley is looking to new horizons. The brand is betting that it can bring its unique attention to detail to other areas of its consumers’ lives, from the gym to the boardroom. Its first big play is a line of bags that’s taking a few major design lessons from the Quencher—and is already becoming a fan favorite.