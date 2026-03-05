BYD just killed your EV argument with a battery that competes with gas engines

BYD just destroyed any remaining argument against electric vehicle adoption. At a March 5 launch event in Shenzhen, China, it announced the Blade Battery 2.0, a new battery that can drive more than 621 miles on a single charge. In the process, the company has exposed just how far behind the rest of the EV industry has fallen.

Gasoline-powered cars have held onto two supreme advantages for a century: the five-minute pit stop and the typical 400-mile range that enabled people to take long road trips without worry. Meanwhile, EVs have suffered from long charging times and short ranges that induced range anxiety in potential buyers, who mostly preferred to stay with internal-combustion-engine (ICE) cars or hybrids. With the release of its new Blade Battery 2.0 and Megawatt Flash Charge 2.0 architectures, the fear is over.

According to the official figures announced at the event, high-volume production BYD cars like its new Denza Z9GT now can drive over 621 miles on a single charge, add roughly 250 miles of range in the time it takes to order a coffee, and rely on a battery pack that refuses to die before the car does, with a guaranteed 620,000-mile lifetime unheard of in any EV.

BYD’s latest battery and charging tech make other electric vehicles look like Model T’s—at least for now. As the second-largest manufacturer of batteries in the world, BYD is currently supplying batteries to other manufacturers like Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, and even Tesla.