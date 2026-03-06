Lela Rose finally gets her boots

While some girls dream of getting their first designer handbag, Lela Rose—who grew up in Dallas—dreamt of getting her own pair of boots from Lucchese, the legendary luxury bootmaker founded in 1883 in San Antonio. When she got married, her whole family got fitted in Lucchese boots, blending their formal wear with a nod to their Texas roots.

Nearly three decades later, Rose is not just wearing the brand—she’s designing for it. Rose’s eponymous clothing label, which she launched in 1998, and Lucchese, the 143-year-old bootmaker, will launch a collaboration on March 10. It’s a partnership that makes sense: two brands with deep Texas roots finally finding each other.

[Photo: Lela Rose/Lucchese]

The collection comprises three boots, each bearing Rose’s signature blend of femininity and Western romanticism. The standout is a white boot adorned with a sculptural 3D flower and intricate quilted stitching, which is already creating a stir among brides. The partnership goes beyond footwear: Rose’s team has developed an accompanying clothing line that connects directly to the boots, and both brands will cross-sell in their respective stores. (Boots start at $1,295, and clothes start at $650.)

The Cowboy Look Is Here to Stay

Rose has always wanted to design boots, but she acknowledges that her team didn’t have the skills to make them at the level of craftsmanship she wanted. So she was thrilled when Lucchese was interested in working together. “We are not experts in footwear,” she says. “This was such a great opportunity to partner with someone who completely knows quality and fit, and then we could bring our design aesthetic to that, and vice versa with clothing.”