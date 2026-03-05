James Talarico’s vintage-print-inspired type signals a new political landscape

Texas state Representative James Talarcio won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, but his campaign’s real mission is even more ambitious. “We are not just trying to win an election. We are trying to fundamentally change our politics,” Talarico said during his election night speech in South Austin, where he touted the more than 28,000 volunteers the campaign recruited and the impressive amount of funding it raised without taking money from corporate PACs.

It’s a message his campaign isn’t just saying with words, but with the letterforms that shape them, too. Talarcio won the primary with typography that’s intentionally imperfect.

Contemporary political typography tends toward fonts that are loud and bold, especially when it comes to campaign logos. Those used for candidates like President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris set their last names in all-caps, sans-serif typefaces that could be read clearly and at a distance, like an athlete’s surname on the back of a jersey. In contrast, the Talarico campaign’s visual identity looks a little rough around the edges.

[Screenshots: Talarico for Texas, taylorpenton.com]

The politician’s primary campaign slogan, “Talarico for Texas,” is far from precision set. It’s subtle at first, but upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that the letters’ strokes aren’t straight (most evident in the letter C, which has an especially uneven weight). And where another designer might have used clean and crisp Texas Lone Stars, this wordmark features rounded, ornamental asterisks to set apart “For Texas.”