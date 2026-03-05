The quarry that built modern Beijing gets a surprising second life

On the northern outskirts of Beijing, massive holes in the earth bear the scars of what it’s taken to fuel the Chinese capital’s growth into a sprawling megacity that more than 22 million people call home.

The site was a quarry that from 1990 to 2015 provided the raw material to help Beijing grow at hyperspeed, supplying everything from skyscrapers to roads to the main stadium built for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Last operated by Beijing Xingfa Cement Co., its closure left behind a negative space that is the inverse of the vertical urbanity of Beijing. Now, after nearly a decade of planning and design, the quarry’s rehabilitation into a striking and surreal 265-acre park is complete.

The park was designed by the global landscape architecture and design firm SWA, which also led the landscape architecture and planning that’s turned the quarry’s factory and administrative buildings into a national science research campus. The highly complex remediation of the quarry is restoring life to the land and soil while using its unique physicality to create an unexpected destination. As a whole, it’s a remarkable second turn for a swath of land that has been all but drained of its resources.

[Photo: ©Chill Shine/SWA]

“We needed to create an ecological base. But on top of that, we also wanted to bring people back into this park,” says Jack Wu, managing principal of SWA’s Shanghai studio and design lead for the quarry park and broader campus. “Although it was originally a mining place, we feel like these two things can kind of coexist.”