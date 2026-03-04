The MacBook Neo is Apple’s take on the Nike Dunk

Apple’s new 13-inch laptop, the MacBook Neo, is a cheap MacBook in the era of expensive PCs, when AI ’s endless appetite for memory has caused the price of computers to skyrocket.

Its $599 starting price isn’t much more than what a couple of sticks of DDR5 will cost these days. The secret to the low price? The Neo isn’t driven by your typical laptop chipset, but the same architecture inside your iPhone. It’s an iPhone with a 12.9-inch screen and keyboard.

But the Neo design is largely based on nostalgia. Its colorful anodized aluminum computer body—a callback to the classic iPod minis and nanos so coveted by gen Z and Alpha—is more a retro-release than something new. Much like the Nike Dunk is a cheaper, colorful take on a Jordan, the MacBook Neo is less a design innovation than a play for cash-strapped young consumers who can’t swing the cost of a traditional MacBook let alone a Pro.

To understand the Neo, let’s look at the brutal reality of the 2026 computer market: Global PC shipments are projected to drop by 10.4% this year, the “sharpest decline in over a decade,” says Tom’s Hardware, with consumer sales tanking as pandemic-era tech hoarding fades. Furthermore, Apple’s laptop grip on the youth may be slipping. UC Davis demographic data reveals Mac ownership among college students plummeted from a peak of nearly 50% in 2022 down to just 37.3% in 2025 (the cheap PCs and Chromebooks may have something to do with this).