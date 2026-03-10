How Willie Nelson’s THC beverage became an $80 million business in 1 year

At 92 years old, Willie Nelson has aged out of his title as the “ world’s most prolific octogenarian ,” but that doesn’t mean he’s slowed down. The country music legend, who has released more than 150 albums over his more than six-decade-long career and sold more than 40 million in the United States alone, has found a new milestone to reach. This time, as an entrepreneur rather than an outlaw.

Nelson’s eponymous THC-infused beverage brand Willie’s Remedy+ has hit an $80-million run rate, according to the company—a multi-platinum feat for a startup that only started selling its cans and bottles online less than a year ago.

For Nelson, who used to smoke two to three packs of cigarettes a day before giving up tobacco and alcohol years ago, the mission is personal. “Everything I do is related to something I did before,” Nelson tells Inc. “[This is] a great substitute for alcohol, and I know a lot of people drink too much . . . Alcohol has killed so many of my friends that, on top of that, I still open the show with ‘Whiskey River.’”

His company is a joint venture with kombucha brewer and canned cocktail maker JuneShine Brands, which provides the sales, marketing, and distribution for Willie’s Remedy+. Nelson’s hemp-derived social tonics and seltzers, which come in 5-milligram and 10-milligram varieties, launched within a matter of months. Discussions started at the end of 2024, and the first products rolled out by March 2025.