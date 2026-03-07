Can’t read books anymore? Neuroscience has a 5-step plan to get your focus back

Have you found that you now struggle to get through a book ? If so, I have good and bad news for you. The bad news is that losing your ability to read books may be common at the moment, but neuroscience says it is a very bad sign for how our brains are doing . The better news is that science also offers a simple plan to recover your ability to read deeply again.

Can’t read books anymore? You’re not alone

“Several people have told me lately that they’ve stopped being able to read, echoing my own experience,” author Katherine May confessed in her newsletter recently.

Statistics suggest May and her reading-challenged correspondents are far from alone. These days, we’re bombarded by short-form text and continually skim through headlines, texts, emails, and ads. But deep reading is a very different story. One recent study found that the number of Americans who read books on any given day fell 40 percent between 2003 and 2023.

You may have experienced this inability to focus on any text longer than a couple of lines yourself. Or maybe you read a page only to get to the end and realize you have no idea what happened at the beginning.