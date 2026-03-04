This gorgeous game of Monopoly tells the story of Keith Haring’s life

Since its invention in 1903, the classic Monopoly board game has spawned such a plethora of spin-offs that they nearly span the breadth of all possible human interests. From gardening and beer drinking to the FIFA World Cup, Star Wars, and the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, if you can think of it, there’s a fair chance it’s been turned into a Monopoly game.

Now there’s yet another version out there. This one celebrates the life and legacy of artist Keith Haring in a design by WS Game Co., a licensee of Hasbro (Monopoly’s parent company) that specializes in deluxe versions of classic tabletop games.

For the 40th anniversary of Haring’s iconic New York City store, Pop Shop, WS Game Co. took inspiration from his portfolio of art, as well as the events of his life, to create the fully customized Keith Haring Monopoly game, now available on its website for $80.

[Photo: WS Game Co.]

For game designers, Monopoly is something of a chameleon: The game’s simple setup, location-based play, and variety of physical pieces make it a perfect canvas for adaptation. The total figure is difficult to nail down, but some Monopoly-heads estimate that more than 1,500 official spin-offs have been produced. The game can bend to fit any universe or story, from a sci-fi epic to an ode to a small town. In this case, it doubles as a display-worthy piece of art.