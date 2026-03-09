How Disney brought a robotic Olaf to life for its new Paris park

Walt Disney Imagineering has revealed the inner workings of its latest creation: a real-life 3D version of Olaf, the funny snowman from Frozen, complete with a detachable carrot nose that kids can steal.

According to Disney Parks, creating the snowman was a far greater challenge than standard bipedal humanoids, which rely on symmetrical weight distribution to stay upright. Olaf is a physical anomaly: He has a massive, heavy head perched on a remarkably slim neck, with two floating snowballs for feet and arms as thin as literal tree branches. This introduced equilibrium, mechanical, and thermal problems that the team had to solve.

Adding to these design and technological difficulties, the robot also had to capture its soul through motion, which is one of the biggest challenges that roboticists face today. As David Müller and his team from Walt Disney Imagineering reveal in a newly published research paper about Olaf: “This isn’t just about replicating the animation; it’s about emulating the creators’ intent.”

[Video: Disney Research Imagineering]

To bridge the gap between a CGI (computer-generated image) snowman and reality, the team had to invent new technologies in the field of legged robotics—cramming a bizarre skeleton into an incredibly tight space—and rely on deep reinforcement learning so the machine didn’t face-plant or literally melt its own hardware.