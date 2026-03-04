Target’s turnaround plan isn’t built for this moment

Americans are feeling financially stretched: 92% cut back on spending last year, including curbing essentials like healthcare and groceries. Is this really the time for Target to be focused on trendy throw pillows, luxury beauty products, and premium sodas?

At Target’s investor day on Tuesday, CEO Michael Fiddelke tried to convince Wall Street that the retailer is about to undergo a massive turnaround, after years of declining comparable sales, most recently in this last quarter. His reinvention plan is anchored in stylish design, differentiation from other retailers, and delighting the customer in-store. But none of these strategies seemed built for the economic moment we’re currently in.

The plan, as laid out by Fiddelke, chief merchandising officer Cara Sylvester, and CFO Jim Lee, involves $1 billion in new investment, 130-plus store remodels, 3,000 new items in the beauty aisle, and a deliberate push to reclaim Target’s identity as the cool, affordable alternative to boring big-box retail. It is, in many respects, a story Target has told before—and that’s the problem.

“I’ve seen Target at our best, I’ve seen us when we’re not at our best,” Fiddelke said in response to an analyst who noted that many elements of the current plan looked remarkably similar to what Target attempted a decade ago. “The ingredients that have always fueled us at our best are when we’re design-led, when we’re winning with differentiation, and when our experience is top-notch.”