Target’s turnaround plan isn’t built for this moment

Americans are feeling financially stretched: 92% cut back on spending last year, including curbing essentials like healthcare and groceries. Is this really the time for Target to be focused on trendy throw pillows, luxury beauty products, and premium sodas?
At Target’s investor day on Tuesday, CEO Michael Fiddelke tried to convince Wall Street that the retailer is about to undergo a massive turnaround, after years of declining comparable sales, most recently in this last quarter. His reinvention plan is anchored in stylish design, differentiation from other retailers, and delighting the customer in-store. But none of these strategies seemed built for the economic moment we’re currently in.
The plan, as laid out by Fiddelke, chief merchandising officer Cara Sylvester, and CFO Jim Lee, involves $1 billion in new investment, 130-plus store remodels, 3,000 new items in the beauty aisle, and a deliberate push to reclaim Target’s identity as the cool, affordable alternative to boring big-box retail. It is, in many respects, a story Target has told before—and that’s the problem.
“I’ve seen Target at our best, I’ve seen us when we’re not at our best,” Fiddelke said in response to an analyst who noted that many elements of the current plan looked remarkably similar to what Target attempted a decade ago. “The ingredients that have always fueled us at our best are when we’re design-led, when we’re winning with differentiation, and when our experience is top-notch.”
But what worked for Target in the past is unlikely to work now. It’s not just that the retail landscape has evolved, with competitors like Walmart encroaching on Target’s territory with more stylish products. The U.S. is now in the midst of a full-blown affordability crisis, and consumers of all social classes are all looking for cheaper options that will stretch their dollar.
In a trade-down economy, Target’s focus on premium products and exciting in-store experiences doesn’t seem like what shoppers need right now.
A Playbook Built for Another Era
Target’s pitch to investors is rooted in a very specific vision of its customer: Someone who grabs a Starbucks cappuccino on the way in, wanders the aisles in search of something new, and feels good when the product is cheaper than what they saw at Nordstrom. “We want that smile to get bigger when you flip over the price tag and see the value that’s there,” Fiddelke said, describing the aspirational shopping experience that has long defined Target’s brand identity.