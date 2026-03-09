How Penguin Random House set its penguin logo free

Any avid reader undoubtedly recognizes him: the sleek, inquisitive bird frozen inside an orange oval that’s become Penguin Random House ’s distinctive logo. With its new brand refresh, Penguin Random House UK is setting that iconic penguin free .

The brand just unveiled a delightful series of hand-drawn illustrations, named the “Playful Penguins,” which show the penguin jumping, strutting, dancing, and doing a whole lot of reading. The illustrations will show up everywhere across the Penguin Random House’s global markets, from seasonal campaigns to social initiatives and point-of-sale displays—and they’re designed to bring some added joy and movement to the brand as it approaches its centennial.

[Image: courtesy Penguin Random House]

In the years following Random House and Penguin Books’ 2013 merger, the massive publishing house has focused on streamlining representations of the penguin to one core logo—the bird inside its lozenge—in order to maintain a consistent masterbrand.

[Image: courtesy Penguin Random House]

According to Derek Man, Penguin Random House UK’s design director, the company had an opportunity to “test and stretch” its brand for its 90th anniversary last year. At the time, his team uncovered a “rich collection of expressive illustrated penguins from our Bristol archive,” which they wove through the anniversary campaign. The public showed a major affinity for the bird, demonstrating to Man’s team that it was time to give the penguin an even bigger role in the brand.