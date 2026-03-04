Nike ACG’s latest innovation is a fully portable soccer field

Nike’s recently relaunched sub-brand, ACG, just created a soccer field that can host a game anywhere—from a snowy slope to an island vista or a desert landscape. It’s made of more than 1,500 portable components.

The creative agency Amsterdam Berlin designed the pitch kit, called the “All Conditions Cup System.” It includes everything one might need to host a game—from goals and field lines to chairs, lights, and whistles—all made out of lightweight, portable materials.

The All Conditions Cup System was designed for the announcement of a new apparel collection between ACG and the Italian soccer club Inter Milan. (ACG, which stands for “All Conditions Gear,” recently provided inflatable team jackets for Team USA Winter Olympians and Paralympians.) As part of the launch, ACG commissioned a soccer pitch (playing field) that could be erected on the snowy mountainside of Piedmont, Italy, for an immersive five-on-five game.

[Photo: Nike]

When it comes to professional sports infrastructure, we’re used to seeing games played inside massive billion-dollar stadiums that permanently alter the rhythms of their home cities. For this activation, ACG and Amsterdam Berlin built a system that purposefully strips out all of those bells and whistles to focus on the natural environment around the game.