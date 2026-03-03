How Taco Bell is becoming the Apple of fast food

When Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant first joined the company as chief brand officer back in 2021, he saw a unique opportunity in the brand’s cultural potential. “Sports, entertainment, music, food…it was like the Beautiful Mind meme with the equations spinning,” he told me in 2024 . “They just needed someone to put it on the wall.”

None of his moves since embody this idea more than Live Mas LIVE, Taco Bell’s live stage show in the spirit of Apple’s WWDC. The show began in 2024, when Taco Bell fanatics (myself included) traveled to Las Vegas to watch company execs unveil the brand’s new and limited edition menu items for the year.

It was an absurdly perfect premise (a fast food company doing a product launch?!), but now it seems that Taco Bell is beating Apple at its own game. The company’s upcoming Live Mas event—happening on March 3 at Hollywood Palladium—is evolving beyond the WWDC model by going full-fledged variety show. The upshot? This is a company that is so in on its own joke that it’s turning that joke into real culture.

This year’s show is hosted by artist Vince Staples and will feature musical acts Doja Cat and Benson Boone, sports stars like NFLer Davante Adams, projected no. 1 NFL draft pick Fernando Mendoza. An edited version of the live show will stream exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock on March 10.