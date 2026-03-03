This grocery chain is offering free GLP-1 starter kits 

With GLP-1 use on the rise in the U.S., one grocery store chain made a starter kit for first-time customers that could help capture a higher percentage of their food budget at a time when it’s becoming increasingly important.

ShopRite’s “Wellness Your Way” branded kits are free for customers filling their first GLP-1 prescription at the East Coast grocer’s in-store pharmacies. They’re one part informational, another part promotional, and they’re designed to look like they’re from a direct-to-consumer subscription healthcare brand, taking advantage of ShopRite’s specific store model.

The blue mailer box, which is available while supplies last, opens from a front flap that tucks into the base and says “Let’s get started” on the outside. Inside, there are die-cut inserts for a print wellness guide that features diet recommendations from ShopRite’s registered dietitian, and samples like a protein shake and collagen powder. Coupons for products like frozen meals, lean beef, and blueberries are also included, according to a press release.

“We’ve seen a growing number of customers seeking GLP-1 medications, and we want to make sure they feel supported from the moment they fill that first prescription,” Aaron Sapp, vice president of pharmacy and wellness for ShopRite’s parent company, Wakefern Food Corp., said in a statement.