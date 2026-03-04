The J. Paul Getty Trust has a flexible new logo that ties its extensive art collections and various programs into a single yet versatile identity.

The trust, founded in 1953, today runs the Getty Center and Getty Villa art museums in Los Angeles, as well as a foundation, conservation institute, and research institute. The new logo brings all the entities together as a unified brand.

“We needed a visual identity that was uniquely Getty and distinct enough to unify how we show up globally,” Yasmine Vatere, assistant director of brand management and marketing, said in a statement.

Famed designer Saul Bass created the outgoing logo for the opening of the Getty Center in 1997. The square mark houses the word Getty spelled out in oversize letters arranged in a manner that appears scattered but intentional. No letter is shown in its entirety. The Getty calls that logo “iconic,” but felt it had grown out of it, and sought out the agency Fred & Farid New York to come up with a refresh.