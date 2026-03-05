The architectural sketch is back

In 1994, Bernard Tschumi, then Dean of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture in New York, launched an experiment that banned paper and hand drawings, requiring architecture students to use computers instead. Together with the rise of computer-aided programs, Tschumi’s “Paperless Studio” accelerated the profession’s embrace of digital tools and reshaped how architects conceived ideas.

Now that AI has entered the picture, you’d be forgiven for thinking the architectural sketch as we know it is dead. Quite the opposite. “We are in a world that is now completely dominated by digital tools, but something strange is happening: The hand sketch is back,” says Andrew Holder.

[Photo: courtesy Pratt School of Architecture]

Holder, a practicing architect and chair of graduate architecture, landscape, and urban design at the Pratt School of Architecture in Brooklyn, recently curated an exhibition that examines the role of the sketch in contemporary architecture. The exhibition, titled Levers Long Enough, includes more than 200 sketches from over 60 architecture practices that sent in watercolors, pencil sketches, and even embroidered scribbles. It is both a rebuke to AI, and an ode to the physical experience in an increasingly digital world.

Neil Denari, Summary House 1

How the architectural sketch (temporarily) died…

Definitionally, at least according to Holder, a sketch is quick, economical, and physical. Sometimes, he says, the sketch can be performed on a touch screen like an iPad, but only if “we can feel the contact between the hand and the image.”