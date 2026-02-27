Meet ‘Patty,’ Burger King’s new AI assistant that lives in employees’ headsets

At hundreds of Burger King restaurants across the U.S., there’s a new invisible worker who’s tracking which ingredients are in stock, analyzing daily sales data, and checking in on whether employees are saying “Thank you” and “You’re welcome.” It’s an AI assistant named Patty.

According to Thibault Roux, Burger King’s chief digital officer, the voice-activated chatbot is designed to help employees and managers handle tasks that might usually require pulling out a computer or consulting with an instruction guide. Patty began showing up at select locations about a year ago, and is now in a pilot phase at approximately 500 Burger Kings. It’s expected to roll out to the rest of the chain’s U.S. locations by the end of the year.

On a day-to-day basis, Patty has an array of functions, from letting a manager know if a store is low on onions to helping an employee build a new burger. But it has another role that’s raising quite a few eyebrows: analyzing Burger King locations based on “friendliness” by tracking employees’ use of key phrases like “Welcome to Burger King,” “Please,” and “Thank you.”

Online, commenters are concerned that this functionality is a slippery slope toward 1984-style “employee surveillance.” In an interview with Fast Company, though, Roux clarified that Patty is not being used to analyze individual employees’ performance, and is instead imagined as a kind of “coach.”