Mattel has a new custom font, and it’s full of playful hidden details

Mattel just got its first custom global typeface in over 80 years, and it’s brimming with brand easter eggs. [Photo: Mattel]

Mattel operates dozens of brands under its corporate umbrella, each with their own visual identity and brand voice. But, until now, Mattel has never had its own proprietary typeface for its overarching brand, instead opting to license multiple existing fonts on a global scale—an endeavor that was not only expensive, but also came at the cost of visual consistency across Mattel’s many product lines. Otis Gibson, founder of the Chicago-based creative agency Gertrude, says his agency was tasked with “putting a lasso” around Mattel’s corporate identity.

Their solution, a typeface called Matty and Belle Mattel Sans, can be translated into multiple languages, read in even the smallest of fine print, and used on everything from social media and pitch decks to product packaging. And while the typeface was designed for maximum practicality, Gibson’s team also wove playful allusions to the brand’s history throughout their work.

[Image: Mattel]

A typeface inspired by ’50s toy mascots

When designing Mattel’s new typeface, Gibson’s team was guided by an unusual creative ethos that he describes as “fun in a library.”