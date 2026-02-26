New York City is geotagging crosswalks to speed up snow removal

As snow piled up in front of bus stops and fire hydrants during New York City’s second winter storm of the year , city workers have tried to move fast to remove it before snow hardened into ice. A new internal tool makes that job easier to track.

The city’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY) now tags infrastructure that’s been plowed in a mobile mapping tool that employees can update on the go.

“We have started the work of geotagging every single bus shelter and crosswalk,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday, and overnight, he said the city cleared more than 1,600 crosswalks, 419 fire hydrants, and nearly 900 bus stops.

[Screenshot: Courtesy of New York City Department of Sanitation]

DSNY handles trash collection, but it’s also tasked with snow removal from city streets and bike lanes, areas within its legal obligation. DSNY sometimes provides supplemental services too, plowing pedestrian infrastructure like curb ramps, unsheltered bus stops, and fire hydrants that property owners are responsible for.