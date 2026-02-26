There are a few odors from adolescence that are seared into the brains of most Americans who grew up after the 1980s: the aroma of freshly baked brick pizza in the school cafeteria, the acrid stink of a locker room, and the unmistakable scent of teen boys wearing an unforgivable amount of Axe body spray .

The phenomenon of teens dousing themselves in Axe has become so ubiquitous since the brand’s founding in 1983 that over the past few years it’s inspired its own subgenre of memes (see this one and this one, for example).

Now Axe has its sights set on a new generation of consumers with a redesigned spray mechanism for its signature product.

To mark the occasion, on February 20 the brand announced its self-referential “History of Overdoing It” campaign. “Axe has always been part of the cultural conversation around guys doing too much,” and for years that “included how our body spray was used,” Dolores Assalini, head of Axe U.S., said in a press release.