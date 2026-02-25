Update is Skims you can drink

Say what you will about business and media mogul Kim Kardashian, but if there’s one thing she undoubtedly excels at, it’s building a personal brand so recognizable that all of her ventures scream “Kim.” She’s done it once again with her new energy drink brand Update, which looks like it could’ve organically spawned in the walk-in fridge of her sleek Los Angeles home .

Update is a four-year-old energy drink brand founded by CEO Daniel Solomons. On February 24, the brand revealed a full packaging and design overhaul and introduced Kardashian as a cofounder in its new era. In an interview with Fast Company, Solomons said that Kardashian had been a steady customer since 2023 and began offering feedback on the brand’s formula and packaging, which ultimately led to her formally joining the team. In addition to Kardashian’s sign-on, Update also announced a 4,000-store distribution deal with Walmart, which will begin on March 1.

[Photo: Update]

This isn’t just a celebrity brand endorsement. Since joining Update, Kardashian has worked closely with the team to completely rethink Update’s branding, taking it from what Solomons describes as a “masculine tech bro” look to a can that feels perfectly natural in Kardashian’s hand. This shift taps into the refined personal brand that Kardashian has built over the past several years—one that’s perhaps most exemplified by her ultra-successful apparel company Skims, which embraces simple, minimalist shapes; a color palette of neutrals offset by pops of pastels; and a futuristic yet grounded ethos.

For Kardashian, Update is essentially Skims in a can: a drinkable version of the aspirational aesthetic that’s at the core of all of her business ventures.