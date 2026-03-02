Why using ‘UX/UI’ in your job title is destroying your professional brand

It’s 4:59 PM on a Friday.
You’re the Head of Design at a mid-sized biotech firm—mid-sprint, mid-thought—building out a set of specialized design roles that will define how your team delivers value for the next three years. Then the email arrives.
Your recruiting partners have sent a pre-written job description, authored by a product manager, with a mandate to use it as-is. The title: UX/UI Designer.
You pause. Not because the gesture wasn’t well-intentioned—it was. But because you recognize exactly what this moment represents: a quiet, recurring erosion of role clarity that has followed the design profession for over a decade. One ambiguous title, multiplied across hundreds of organizations, compounding into an industry-wide identity crisis.
This is not a hypothetical. It plays out every day across Fortune 500 boardrooms, startup hiring pipelines, and enterprise product teams—and it is costing design leaders something far more consequential than a job title. It is costing them authority, influence, and organizational credibility.
I’ve watched this scenario unfold for more than two decades as I’ve built and scaled design practices within Fortune 50 organizations across continents and industries—from financial services institutions and global pharmaceutical companies to consumer technology platforms. In 2026, I can say with utmost conviction that the language we use to define our roles has never mattered more than it does right now.
In an era where AI is fundamentally reshaping what designers do—where design is being asked to operate at the intersection of strategy, systems, and human behavior—ambiguous titles are not a minor administrative inconvenience. They are a structural liability.