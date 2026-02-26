This charming pixel art game solves one of AI coding’s most annoying UX problems

Everyone who has tried to code with Anthropic’s Claude Code AI agents runs into the same usability problem: If you run two or three concurrent artificial intelligence sessions—say, one rewriting your server code, another generating tests, a third doing background research—you are forced to manually hunt through separate terminal tabs, each one generating a relentless stream of machine-readable log entries, just to figure out what each program is actually doing at any given moment.

Not only is it hard to follow what’s really going on, but not checking constantly can also lead to problems, as agents might stop to ask you something and you won’t notice it for minutes or hours. Developer Pablo De Lucca thought there had to be another way: What if you could create a control panel and alert system that bridges the AI coding agents with your brain in an intuitive way, allowing you to control at a glance what’s going on? That’s how Pixel Agents was born. Pixel Agents is an extension that runs inside Visual Studio Code, the most popular code editor on the planet. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, that’s okay. The important thing to know here is that the UX of agentic coding could someday soon look a lot different. While it looks like an adorable 8-bit video game, Pixel Agents is not something you can play. Rather, it transforms the user experience of coding with Anthropic’s Claude Code agentic AIs by turning them into sprite characters who live, work, and interact in an office doing your bidding.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The extension draws directly from the language of video games because it’s something everyone understands. “I envision a future where agent-based user interfaces resemble a video game more than a traditional IDE,” he said in the Reddit thread introducing his tool. “Projects like AI Town have demonstrated the appeal of visualizing agents as characters within a tangible space, which I find much more engaging than just viewing endless lines of terminal text.” [Image: Pixel Agents] How Pixel Agents works The extension achieves this transformation by acting as a silent observer. Think of Anthropic’s Claude Code as a worker who keeps a detailed, timestamped diary of every action it takes: every file it opens, every command it runs, every moment it waits. These diaries are stored in a format called JSONL transcript files, essentially a structured log that records the machine’s activity in real time. Pixel Agents reads these logs continuously, without touching or modifying Claude Code itself, and uses the entries as triggers to update the state of the corresponding character, animating them on screen and making them “talk” using speech bubbles when needed. Developers can customize the virtual office where these characters live to better suit their needs. A built-in layout editor lets them design their own workspace on a grid that can be expanded to up to 64 by 64 tiles, with furniture, walls, and floors arranged to taste. Then, each concurrent Claude Code session spawns one of six distinct animated pixel art character designs into that space. The layout persists across VS Code windows so the office retains its configuration between work sessions. The result is a spatial map of your entire active workload.

Expand to continue reading ↓