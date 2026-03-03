Lonely Planet turns its iconic guidebooks into a next-gen travel app

In my early twenties, I spent my summers backpacking through Pondicherry in South India, Yogyakarta in Indonesia, and Phnom Penh in Cambodia. I often traveled by myself, with my Lonely Planet guidebooks as my only companion.

Since the 1970s, these iconic blue books have helped generations of young travelers navigate off the beaten track around the world. Written by a network of 450 local writers and experts, I found the Lonely Planet guides crucial as I tried to figure out what neighborhoods were worth visiting, where to stay, how to avoid tourist traps, and what restaurants locals love. [Photo: Courtesy of Lonely Planet] But as essential as these books are—they’re the top travel guidebook brand in the U.S.—they do have some drawbacks. On a recent trip to Kyoto, I found myself constantly transferring information from my book to my phone—pinning locations on Google Maps, writing out day-by-day plans on my Notes app. In the age of the smartphone, Lonely Planet could use a technology update. Today, Lonely Planet is bridging the gap between its guidebooks and your phone. It’s launching an ambitious new mobile app packed with all of the knowledge and storytelling in its books, but outfitted with valuable features that travelers need as they’re planning trips and in the midst of traveling.

When you come across a museum or restaurant that intrigues you, you can save it onto an itinerary or map. When you’re caught in a downpour in Barcelona, you can use the app to find things to do nearby. And unlike other travel content on the internet, the Lonely Planet app isn’t bogged down with sponsored listings or a deluge of reviews from fellow tourists. The content is tightly curated by the 450 local experts and editors that craft Lonely Planet’s guidebooks. And while many features of the app will be free, some premium content will come with a fee. The launch of the Lonely Planet app is a clear sign that this 53-year-old travel brand is moving beyond its roots as a publisher and now sees itself as a travel platform. But as the company embraces technology, one challenge it faces is figuring out how to nurture the success of its physical guidebooks—which are more popular than ever—even as it drives customers to the new app. From Backpack to Platform Lonely Planet was born in 1973, when Tony and Maureen Wheeler self-published a scrappy guide to travel through Asia. The premise was radical for its time: practical, irreverent travel advice aimed at young people with more curiosity than cash. The guidebooks became a phenomenon. Generations of travelers have collected them, proudly displaying them on bookshelves as a sign of a life well lived. In the aftermath of the pandemic, as travel picked up, the books grew in popularity, driven in part by a younger audience that Lonely Planet has been courting through Instagram and its own direct-to-consumer store.

