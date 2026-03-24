The most innovative companies in wellness and personal care for 2026

This year’s most innovative companies in wellness and personal care extend the category’s traditional definition in various ways. One is by focusing on community, which is inextricably linked to our health.

Diplo’s Run Club, led by the eponymous globe-trotting DJ, hosts 5K runs followed by raucous dance parties across the country, typically drawing 10,000 runners. New York’s the Athletic Clubs don’t rely on expensive membership fees to get gym rats to show up; they create small squads of people with similar goals who hold one another accountable each week for their workouts. And so many of the spaces that bring us together to feel our physical and emotional best are made possible by Daxko, a tech platform that automates membership renewals, class reminders, marketing, and other administrative duties so that YMCAs and other local fitness outposts can focus on what they do best: making Americans feel a sense of belonging.

Other companies are zeroing in on extremely intimate aspects of wellness and personal care. Cadence OTC cracked the code to getting emergency contraception into health deserts, successfully stocking it at convenience stores and gas stations, where the morning-after pill is arguably needed most. The company is also moving closer to a longer-term goal: making the birth control pill available over the counter. Scarlet by RedDrop created a new category—puberty care—with thoughtfully designed products and educational materials for growing people. Willow found a way to make manual pumping discreet for new moms on the go.

Other companies fit squarely in zones frequently associated with wellness and care: recovery and nutrition. Grüns took typically pill-heavy supplement regimens and repackaged them as fun, delicious gummies aimed at fostering goals like gut health and athletic performance. Hyperice paired with Nike to create the world’s first fully mobile recovery boot. It uses targeted heat and compression to soothe and relieve without taking time out of athletes’ busy schedules. And Rally reinvented the massage tool, taking the circular motion of a car buffer as inspiration, rather than the tap-tap-tap of a percussion instrument. When you’re done for the day, Helight’s cyclical night-light creates the ideal conditions for sleep, chemical-free.