The most innovative video companies of 2026

As the digital landscape continues to quickly shift, video platforms have evolved and adapted to fit the changing habits of consumers. Companies on this year’s most innovative companies list have answered the demand for creator-focused programming, short-form content and live sports while advancing artificial intelligence efforts.

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi, for example, invested in free, fan-focused TV with an emphasis on making creators the star, while YouTube also acknowledged the trend by bringing TV show–like streaming presentations to popular episodic creators.

Roku expanded and molded itself into the utmost video aggregator, offering something for all audiences, and streaming platform Fubo became a top destination for live sports in a field of all-star competitors. Feeding audience demand for more context, Sony’s Hawk-Eye uses AI to track ball and athlete movements during live sporting events.

ReelShort leaned into the growth of short-form content by upping its output for “microdramas,” fast-paced video series featuring short episodes that have taken off in North America. And OpenAI went full-force with Sora to give AI videos their own “TikTok-style” social app.