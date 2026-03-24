The most innovative video companies of 2026

As the digital landscape continues to quickly shift, video platforms have evolved and adapted to fit the changing habits of consumers. Companies on this year’s most innovative companies list have answered the demand for creator-focused programming, short-form content and live sports while advancing artificial intelligence efforts.
Ad-supported streaming service Tubi, for example, invested in free, fan-focused TV with an emphasis on making creators the star, while YouTube also acknowledged the trend by bringing TV show–like streaming presentations to popular episodic creators.
Roku expanded and molded itself into the utmost video aggregator, offering something for all audiences, and streaming platform Fubo became a top destination for live sports in a field of all-star competitors. Feeding audience demand for more context, Sony’s Hawk-Eye uses AI to track ball and athlete movements during live sporting events.
ReelShort leaned into the growth of short-form content by upping its output for “microdramas,” fast-paced video series featuring short episodes that have taken off in North America. And OpenAI went full-force with Sora to give AI videos their own “TikTok-style” social app.
Beyond video entertainment, HeyGen continued to streamline the marketing video-editing process for creative professionals and businesses. Sundogs Creative raised the bar on tracking how people watch, feel, or act when watching ads. And Roxi stood out for making the music experience on broadcast TV more immersive in a world where music discovery has shifted online.
1. Tubi
For making free, fan-focused TV
Last year, Tubi, the ad-supported, free streaming TV service owned by Fox, surpassed 100 million monthly active users and 1 billion monthly streaming hours. While it doubled down on such strengths as accessibility, scale, personalization, and discovery, much of its content strategy focused on cultural specificity and niche fandoms. It also deepened its investment in Tubi Originals, live events and intellectual property watched by nearly a quarter of its viewers. Meanwhile, the launch of Tubi for Creators attracted more than 5,000 digital storytellers within just a few months. Pairing this effort with its Kickstarter partnership (spotlighting 20+ independent films) and its fan-fueled incubator made the service a launchpad for the creator economy at scale. Tubi also marked major milestones, including record-breaking engagement during the Super Bowl. Fox reported that Tubi generated $1.1 billion in 2025 revenue and grew revenue by 27% in Q1 of last year, reaching quarterly profitability earlier than Fox had expected. The network anticipates substantial improvement in profitability in 2026 thanks to Tubi’s ad-targeting capabilities.