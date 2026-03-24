The most innovative real estate and urban development companies in 2026

Real estate development tends to be marketed and sold using the language of neighborhood elevation. This year’s Most Innovative Companies in real estate and urban development also aimed to improve and redefine communities, but they often worked in a different direction, and at a different scale, than your typical megadistrict.

Take Downtown Cary Park in Cary, North Carolina, from OJB Architects. The innovative park mixes the increasingly critical need for flood control with progressive visions for public space, ultimately creating a living room for a growing metro.

Communities come in various forms. In Santa Monica, California, Gensler’s rapid renovation of an empty department store created a new high school for students displaced by wildfire. In Manhattan, JPMorganChase’s towering new headquarters redefined the office for white-collar workers. And in Toronto, a multiuse block by Anishnawbe Health Toronto and developers Dream Unlimited, Kilmer Group, and Tricon Residential created a catalytic center for the Indigenous community.

Other innovators sought to accelerate new housing production: FullStack Modular is building the nation’s largest modular housing project on the campus of Cal Poly University, Higharc has brought AI design to bear on home design, and Reframe Systems has created a unique fusion of robotic and AI tools to build custom homes faster. The National Zoning Atlas, an attempt to catalog the country’s thicket of zoning laws, is helping reform rules that prevent new homes from being built.