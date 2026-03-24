The most innovative travel companies of 2026

Many of this year’s travel and hospitality innovators are all about niche experiences and the companies that facilitate them. At a time when companies want to reach more people—and more quickly and cheaply—many of these winners are going deep and narrow, targeting smaller groups of travelers and travel businesses . . . and taking them places they haven’t gone before.

Airbnb has added experiences and services to its offerings, even decoupling them from the stay completely (if that’s what the client desires). Heritage brand Belmond is investing in the slowest of slow travel—trains, boats, and historic hotels—that encourages you not to do everything, but to do a few things beautifully. Vestige Collection, while not as big, is taking a stance to resurrect deteriorating properties and convert them into luxurious Spanish stays that hearken back to an earlier, less intense but more enduring form of travel. Boundless Life lays the foundation for families to take whole semesters off school to spend months in places across Europe, Asia, and South America, providing built-in community and coworking spaces so intrepid parents can seamlessly move in and out of traditional school scenarios and give their kids incredible experiences. And Canada’s Tourism Eastern Townships reminds Americans that whatever the political winds may have wrought, Canadians await, quite literally, with open arms and a silly sense of humor.

Tech can’t be forgotten in the realm of travel, of course. Hostaway is helping owners of rental properties automate the back end so they can run successful businesses and focus on what really matters when people move about the globe: connection. Lighthouse, meanwhile, processes billions of data points daily so hoteliers can properly market and price their product to move—an innovation that helps both property owner and guest. HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) introduced HTS Assist, which also uses automation to fix travel hiccups in real time as they arise, from flight cancellations to refunds for any reason. Journey takes the usual loyalty program and turns it on its head so members can use their points on independent hotels while they’re still on the road. Yes, you can get a massage with points at that one-off hotel in remotest Indonesia.

And because travel can take on so many different forms, we’re honoring Bark Air, the first airline to truly treat man’s best friend as an equal member of the family. No crates, no cargo holds, just excellent service so your dog can feel as VIP in the sky as he is at home. Now that’s innovation with a traveler’s heart.