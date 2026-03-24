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Why Bleacher Report, Jomboy Media, GoRout, and Opendorse are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in sports for 2026.

The most innovative companies in sports for 2026

BY Paul Mueller

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For decades, the business of sports ran on a simple, durable logic: The leagues held the rights, the networks decided what to pay for, and we watched what they gave us. That logic is changing.

Women’s sports is no longer a niche or a moment. It’s a market. The Professional Women’s Hockey League is packing arenas, growing attendance 52% in its second season and selling out NHL venues across North America. League One Volleyball spent four years building youth clubs across 28 states before its first professional game, then sold out every market once it began play. The Premier Lacrosse League launched the sport’s first-ever professional women’s league in 2025, and ESPN bought an equity stake in both its men’s and women’s leagues—the first time the network has invested in a sport.

The shift in sports is also about who’s creating, owning, and watching. Jomboy Media built a baseball audience so devoted that Major League Baseball chased a deal with them. Boardroom gave athletes a media company where they don’t just appear in the content, they own it. Wave Sports & Entertainment is doing the same for a generation that consumes sports in 60-second clips rather than three-hour broadcasts.

Even the definition of an athlete is being renegotiated. Bleacher Report‘s Creator League is rewriting what a professional athlete looks like—and who gets to be one. With 81% of its audience under 34, it’s engaging the fans that traditional sports broadcasts have all but lost.

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It seems the fans the industry has spent years ignoring are now the ones everyone is chasing.

1. Professional Women’s Hockey League

For putting women hockey players at center ice

Two years ago, the Professional Women’s Hockey League hadn’t played a single game. Today, it’s proven that demand for elite women’s hockey hasn’t been lacking, it’s just been waiting for the right platform.

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