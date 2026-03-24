The most innovative companies in social media for 2026

The onslaught of AI content in the past year has become so overwhelming that it’s perhaps telling that millions of people head to two popular subreddits— r/isthisAI and r/RealOrAI —each week just to ask others (or test their instincts) whether an image, video, or audio is real or AI-generated. That sense of AI fatigue helps explain why social media platforms that provide some type of human authenticity increasingly seem novel—and why many made Fast Company’s list of the most innovative companies in social media this year.

Millions of users are gravitating toward platforms like Reddit and Tumblr, where they can find the human element that once was pervasive online. Reddit, thanks to moderators who have been armed with new tools in the past year, remains “the heart of the internet”—and a new generation has discovered the joys of blogging on Tumblr.

Frustration with AI-generated content has led Pinterest, the shopping and lifestyle inspiration platform, to roll out new tools that let users control how much AI-generated content they see. And unlike Instagram and TikTok, which keep users scrolling and doom-scrolling through an endless stream of influencers they don’t know, two young niche platforms are successfully helping users to reconnect with friends—especially about food. Beli has become the favored alternative to Yelp for many young foodies, who share their recommendations with both people they know and the broader public, while BiteSight has made ordering takeout alone feel like a social endeavor.

Traditional social media isn’t going anywhere, but companies are looking for innovative ways to build community. Patreon has debuted several new features to woo more types of creators, all designed to help them build their audiences and pocketbooks, while Twitch is going beyond its gaming-heavy roots to attract athletes and musicians who are also ready to “go live.” And Weverse has managed to find new ways to keep music fans excited and engaged, even if they’re scattered around the world and can only convene online.