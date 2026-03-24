The most innovative companies in restaurants, dining, and food services for 2026

The most innovative companies in restaurants and dining this year rethink access: how diners get a reservation, a coffee, a cheese pizza, or even a warmer seat. They’re changing how restaurants access info, too, connecting them with data, strategies, and technology that’s reshaping them, inside and out.

Delivery giant DoorDash is focused on delivery’s last miles. It introduced a cute new delivery robot named Dot that’s street-and sidewalk-legal and can hold up to six pizza boxes. A new dispatch system matches each delivery with the right kind of courier in DoorDash’s fleet, including rolling robots, flying drones, and, of course, human drivers.

Midwest pit stop QuikTrip makes it convenient for customers to serve themselves affordable, high-quality coffee and tea, hot or iced. Full-service chain Chili’s brought the beef, literally and figuratively, leaning into value through marketing and menu changes — better burgers! — while poking at fast food’s rising prices. And Shia, a small Washington, D.C., independent restaurant, embarks on a quest to seriously reduce reliance on plastics and gas cooking, documenting and distributing guidance to other restaurants that want to make major changes like this, too.

Inside restaurants, good tech supports employees. Payments platform Toast added an AI-powered assistant that turns a restaurant’s operational details — inventory management, sales data — into action. Opus Training tapped artificial intelligence to help restaurant employees and managers learn and succeed in their front-line service roles with customized training programs and translation, delivered via mobile app.