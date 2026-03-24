The 10 most innovative music companies of 2026

As pathways to earn revenue continue to narrow for musicians, this year’s Most Innovative Companies honorees in the music industry are crafting creative—and industry-shifting—solutions.

Independent music publishing company Kobalt launched Kosign, which helps emerging artists access songwriting royalties without committing to a long-term contract. In an effort to increase artist earning potential, SoundCloud expanded its artist services to eliminate its distribution revenue share and add on-demand vinyl pressing and direct ticketing. And the Finnish karaoke company Singa partnered with Warner Music Group and Merlin to give karaoke singers access to real-deal songs—a win-win for fans and artists alike, the latter of whom gain a new, untapped revenue stream.

Singa isn’t the only nominee capitalizing on music as a playful outlet. Sony’s Immersive Music Studios built in-game concert experiences for Fortnite, partnering with artists like PartyNextDoor to gamify listenership and attract hundreds of thousands of players. Indeed, embracing artist partnerships has proven to create value for industry leaders and artists alike. The business-to-business music platform Feed.fm curates Sizzle Stations in partnership with artists and labels to deliver precleared music catalogs to fitness and wellness platforms like Tonal and Lululemon Studio. This year Feed.fm launched stations with Cardi B and Diplo’s Mad Decent Records.

Plenty of our honorees solve music problems as they relate to distribution, royalty collection, and licensing—that is, everything that comes after artists hit “record.” But Untitled is an app for in-progress music. The company aims to streamline music creation by becoming a one-stop spot for recording, editing, storage, and sharing. It boasts more than 300,000 monthly users, a number that has tripled since 2024.