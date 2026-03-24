The most innovative companies in film and television for 2026

As post-pandemic film and television audiences continue to watch their favorite content at home or even on their phones, Hollywood finds itself in panic mode. The more-is-more ethos in the early days of streaming has given way to an ominous contraction—fewer greenlights, smaller paychecks—even before big players like Warner Bros. have been targeted for acquisition and downsizing. Innovations in artificial intelligence threaten to further upend the business (and shrink studio and network payrolls). Still, a handful of film and television companies have found ways to adapt to the changed environment.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media continues to think big—with outside-the-box projects including the historical horror film Sinners that was one of the few box-office hits last year with an entirely original story. (Bonus: It’s a tale rooted in the Black American experience, often given short shrift by studios.) The large-format exhibitor IMAX also thinks big, and its plus-size approach to pleasing filmgoers paid off with record ticket sales despite the malaise in the overall box office. Taylor Swift Productions delivered another sleeper hit from a self-directed promo film for the pop star’s new album.

For consumers who prefer to stay home, Apple TV has become a destination for high-profile, critically acclaimed movies and shows while also leveraging its tech roots with services like automatic subtitles that pop up whenever there’s foreign dialogue on screen. With the monster animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation savvily mixed genres to create a global phenomenon. And John Wells Productions captured our attention with a fresh take on the hospital drama, The Pitt—a real-time look at the unsung heroes of the battered U.S. health care system.

Innovation sometimes comes from thinking small. Breakwater Studios has won Oscars as well as lucrative streaming deals for documentary shorts that tell inspiring true stories in manageable timeframes, while the Spanish-language streamer ViX has lured record numbers of new subscribers thanks in part to a series of vertical microdramas targeting cellphone-addicted Gen Z and Gen Alpha with telenovelas told in one- to two-minute episodes.