The most innovative event, concert, and live experience companies of 2026

In a year when it seems like every new product is AI -powered and human creativity is at risk of being swallowed up by unchecked automation, live events and experiences remind us of the true power of meaningful connections in shared physical spaces.

It’s a testament to the enduring value of connection that companies across industries and of nearly every size have doggedly sought to push live events and experiences forward this year. The 10 concerts, live events, and experiences on our Most Innovative Companies list for 2026 are a diverse group by almost any measure, but they have all set the bar higher in measurable ways.

If there’s a thematic through line here, it’s how the best live events inherently intersect with culture. The top company on our list, Los Angeles-based creative studio Sturdy, helped Bad Bunny produce a historic concert residency that celebrated the cultural heritage of the superstar’s native Puerto Rico. TeamLab, No. 2 on our list, unveiled its biggest museum yet in the heart of Japan’s cultural capital, while beverage giant AB InBev landed in the No. 3 spot with an ambitious campaign that culminated in its own cultural phenomenon: Lady Gaga and two million of her fans on an idyllic beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This year, we also recognized companies that celebrate opera, EDM music, immersive theater, sports, and visual art. And finally, we round out our list with Tixel, a ticket platform new to the U.S. market, which offers ticket buyers the chance to attend some of the country’s most prominent cultural events without paying an obnoxious premium. What a concept.