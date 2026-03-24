The most innovative design companies of 2026

Following the rise of modern AI , design will never be the same . It’s no wonder that a majority of our 2026 Most Innovative Companies in design stood out by either leveraging or enabling the technology in new ways.

That includes the Chinese company Unitree’s backflipping humanoid robots, and BioRender’s statistics-crunching visualization software that’s quickly become the de facto tool behind published research. Canva is using AI to smash several different pieces of software into a unified interface, while the digital product agency consultancy Metalab helped build the way we use AI products like Midjourney. Even BYD’s hair-flattening YangWang U9 Xtreme super car insists on flexing its AI prowess as it scans the road to literally leap over potholes.

But on the other end of the spectrum, we’re acknowledging the countertrend of human experience. Netflix and Starbucks both make an appearance on our list for reinvesting in unique physical retail, while Nike has teased a wonderment of new technologies to keep people moving.

Design will all get a lot messier in the age of AI before we see much clarity. In the meantime, grab yourself a piping hot cup of coffee in a plush seat while AI designs your next company’s pitch deck.