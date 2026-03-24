The most innovative companies in consumer and household goods for 2026

All great household products make our lives at home easier. The truly next-level ones solve problems we didn’t know we had. This year’s most innovative companies in consumer goods did that by delivering a range of kitchen items, bathroom essentials, and everyday gadgets that make the products we swear by even better.
Thirteen years after unveiling detergent “pods,” Tide introduced another category breakthrough: its dissolvable Evo “tiles,” composed of thousands of tiny soap fibers. Signify got busy bringing its own innovation from last decade—the smartphone-controlled LED Philips Hue lighting system it pioneered—squarely into today’s era of AI and voice command. L’Oréal developed an infrared-powered hair dryer that removes moisture gently, applying a radiant heat that penetrates hair without scorching it, while the electric appliance startup Current has taken induction stove technology outside for grilling, then worked backwards to create a high-performance pizza oven that can function indoors.
Unilever found a seemingly paradoxical, Inception-style way to fight home bacteria by spraying special strains of good microbes into their midst. Beneficial bacteria dropped on top of that surface continue cleaning the area for days after application, boosting its “microbiome.” Mimikai secured EPA approval for the first new insect repellent of this generation, using an all-natural formula inspired by the tomato plant’s own defense system.
A wave of design-first brands is successfully challenging incumbents at their own game. Hoto is creating user-friendly tools for non-crafty consumers while leveraging the influencer-industrial complex, travel-storage innovator Cadence is redefining organization on the go, and kitchen hand-scrub pioneer Naomi is shaking up a category long dominated by utilitarian giants. Meanwhile, under the newly launched Cambio Roasters, former Keurig executives introduced coffee in the first fully recyclable aluminum K-Cup pods.
1. Hoto
For doing for power tools what Dyson did for hair styling tools
Hoto—short for “Home Tools”—was founded by design consultant Lidan Liu in defiance of a global industry that, to her, seemed obsessed with making efficient, serious devices for men in hard hats. After building a following in China, where it’s based, the design-focused brand broke through in the U.S. in 2025, with revenue projected to exceed $100 million, triple 2024’s, after U.S. creators and tinkerers hyped it across Home Repair TikTok as the Ikea of toolmakers: never best in class, but always way cooler than necessary.
Hoto’s scrubber reduced debris by swapping the common vibrating head for a spinning brush—a surprisingly radical solution. An auto-tightening screwdriver debuted with six torque levels, to adjust to everything from soft plastic to rigid electronics. The Snapbloq tool system hooked a retractable mini drill, a screwdriver, and a rotary tool into a modular, Transformers-style toolbox. Hoto won an iF Gold Award—the Oscars of industrial design—for a new cordless leaf blower. And for a third year, it collaborated with Supreme, offering a $68 red camping lantern on fashion sites like Farfetch and Stadium Goods that sold out (before it turned up on eBay for three times as much).