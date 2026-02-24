Listen to Oscar nominee Hannah Beachler on our By Design podcast

That’s production designer Hannah Beachler, talking about the grand filmic world she wants to build next.

For our February episode of By Design, we spoke to Beachler (Creed, Black Panther) about her latest work with director Ryan Coogler on Sinners—the most Oscar-nominated film of all time. We caught up with her last time before she bagged an Oscar on Black Panther and then designed the sequel.

She’s up for her second Academy Award for production design on Sinners next month, and she shared the painstaking process she takes to build historically authentic and thematically rich sets, even when that means investing in details that the audience will never see.