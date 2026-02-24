Fast company logo
For this month’s episode, we’re talking ‘Sinners’. The film—and everyone responsible for Microsoft Teams.

Listen to Oscar nominee Hannah Beachler on our By Design podcast

Hannah Beachler (center) [Photos: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD (Beachler), Warner Bros. Pictures]

BY Mark Wilson

“I want a space odyssey. I wanted Star Wars. I got close to that once.”

That’s production designer Hannah Beachler, talking about the grand filmic world she wants to build next.  

For our February episode of By Design, we spoke to Beachler (Creed, Black Panther) about her latest work with director Ryan Coogler on Sinners—the most Oscar-nominated film of all time. We caught up with her last time before she bagged an Oscar on Black Panther and then designed the sequel

She’s up for her second Academy Award for production design on Sinners next month, and she shared the painstaking process she takes to build historically authentic and thematically rich sets, even when that means investing in details that the audience will never see.

Oh, and for the first time, we put that entire interview up on YouTube, if you prefer to watch the interview rather than just listen.

We also got into a lot of hot topics: saying farewell to the best and worst designs of the Olympics, breaking down what it means now that ads are on ChatGPT, and exploring the ins and outs of LoveFrom’s new collaboration on Ferrari’s Luce EV.

And to cap things off? We pick a long-overdue fight with Microsoft Teams in a segment called Fix Your Shit. Have you ever met a single other human who liked that software? Neither have we.

