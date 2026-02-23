Why Eli Lilly is suddenly pulling ahead in the GLP-1 weight-loss race

Right now, Eli Lilly appears to be the leader in the GLP-1 race amidst multiple difficult headwinds for Novo Nordisk. As of this writing, Novo Nordisk stock is down nearly 16% since market open, while Eli Lilly is up by nearly 5%.

This morning, the company unveiled its latest innovation in the weight-loss drug wars: the KwikPen. Per a press release , the KwikPen contains a months-worth of Zepbound , Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 designed to combat obesity, and it’s designed to make taking the medicine more convenient. Alongside the announcement of this new innovation, Eli Lilly’s main competitor, Novo Nordisk, dropped the news that its experimental drug, CagriSema, perfomed worse for patient weight loss in a head-to-head trial against Eli Lilly’s proprietary drug, tirzepatide.

Weight-loss drugs take new, more convenient forms

Over the past several months, both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have invested in novel drug formats to retain customers and reach new audiences.

Back in December, Novo Nordisk received FDA approval for a first-of-its-kind, once-daily pill for weight loss. The pill, which is an oral form of Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 Wegovy, offers a less invasive way for users to administer weight-loss drugs, which are typically delivered via an injector. Eli Lilly is currently in the testing phases of its own oral GLP-1, but it does not yet offer anything similar to the Wegovy pill.

In the meantime, the KwikPen will presumably make taking Zepbound a bit easier for Eli Lilly’s customer base. Currently, patients use a separate autoinjector for each of their weekly doses of the drug. Each KwikPen, by contrast, comes pre-loaded with four doses, meaning one pen lasts for a full month. It’s available in six strengths, ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. For cash-paying patients, the KwikPen will be available via Eli Lilly’s direct-to-consumer website, LillyDirect.