The best work bags of 2026 are all about soft power

In the past, women’s work bags were designed to assert power. Women marched into the boardroom with hyper-structured “girlboss” totes or aggressively minimalist tech clutches.
But there’s a shift taking place. Many work–life bags today are softer, both visually and physically. They’re lighter. They collapse. They transition seamlessly from the office to the many other things that fill your life: The mid-day grocery run, a coffee meeting that turns into school pickup, dinner with friends straight from the office.
Every year, I test dozens of bags in search of the ones that best capture how we’re actually living and working right now. It’s clear that work bags are slowly shedding their armor. Rigidity and structure have given way to something more fluid. And perhaps they say something about our identity as working women. We’re not longer looking for a bag that assert power and competence, but rather one that reflects how work is just one part of our lives.
This year’s standout bags share a clear through line: They’re soft without being sloppy. Structured enough to carry a laptop securely—but relaxed enough to collapse into something chic and compact once the tech is removed. They’re built for a hybrid life. After months of testing, here are the five bags that rose to the top.
Barra Tote
At first glance, the Barra Tote—made by the fast-growing Scottish startup Strathberry—looks like a classic, polished work bag. It’s made with 100% grain calf leather in a family-owned factory in Spain. The clean lines and signature gold bar detail give it a distinctly elevated feel—one that would be perfectly at home in a boardroom.
But once you start carrying it, you realize it’s more versatile than it appears. The leather has structure but isn’t stiff. With my 14-inch laptop inside, the bag feels balanced and intentional—not boxy or overstuffed. There’s enough organization to keep everything upright and easy to access, but not so much that it feels over-engineered.